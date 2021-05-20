newsbreak-logo
Qantas Flags US$1.54 Billion Loss But Recovery Underway

By Andrew Curran
simpleflying.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas is bouncing back from the worst of the global travel downturn. While most of the international fleet remains grounded, a strong rebound in domestic travel demand coupled with growth across Qantas’ loyalty and cargo divisions is seeing the airline fly into recovery mode. Qantas flags US$1.54bn loss but financial...

simpleflying.com
