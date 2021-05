The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept visiting UW-Eau Claire on Friday, taking the first game 13-4 and the second 13-3 in seven innings. The Eagles (24-10, 16-8 WIAC), who have won eight in a row, scored runs in the first five innings of Game 1 to take a 7-2 lead. The Blugolds (4-28, 4-20) plated one in the sixth, but UW-L responded with three in the seventh and three more in the eighth.