13News Now

Hampton City Schools to return to full in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

13News Now
13News Now
 5 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools will be fully open for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The school board made the announcement at its meeting Wednesday. Beginning in the fall, all grade levels will operate five days a week, in-person, and using a traditional school day/bell schedule. A...

