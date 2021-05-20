newsbreak-logo
Billy Porter Reveals HIV Status: "I'm Doing This For Me"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is never easy discussing personal issues for anyone, but Billy Porter has taken a giant leap of faith. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award-winning actor has recently been celebrated for his role as HIV-positive Pray Tell on the megahit series Pose, but his career has spanned for decades from Broadway stages to movie sets. Porter has often sat down for interviews where he's shared bits about his life, upbringing, and artistic endeavors, but it was his chat with The Hollywood Reporter that has made headlines on Wednesday (May 18).

