TMZ says Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday night, but was already home by Sunday night and is expected to return to The Voice for tonight's episode. TMZ wouldn't reveal what show he was working on, but Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Peacock announced Monday that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will star in Olympic Dreams, an hourlong NBC special airing two days before the Opening Ceremony pitting the Jonas brothers against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. It's not clear if Nick Jonas was injured filming Olympic Dreams.