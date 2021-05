JERUSALEM — Bibi seems to be finished. But he’s still trying, now to complicate the task of those with the President’s mandate. One can imagine that President Reuven Rivlin intended this to happen; that he gave Bibi Netanyahu the first chance to form a government, with the intention or hope that he would fail. And while Naftali Bennett continued to speak about a right-wing government, his intention was to coalesce with Yair Lapid. But Bibi had to be given a chance, more to demonstrate his limitations than to expect his success.