College Sports

NCAA's D1 Council hopes athlete pay rules hashed out in June

wcn247.com
 15 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council plans to act on legislative proposals next month that would allow athletes to be paid to be sponsors, social media influencers and product endorsers. That word from the governing body for college sports. The council will take up the issue at its meeting June 22-23 with the goal of having legislation in place by July 1. That would provide greater consistency in the name, image and likeness opportunities available to student-athletes nationally as state laws become effective on or around that date.

College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Fired Up: Is the NCAA ruining college athletics?

Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes a question from the latest edition of the Powercat Podcast and turns the answer by GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald into text. This week’s question: The final question of this Wednesday's edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, MtnDewCat74 asked if the NCAA is ruining college athletics, and Fitz had so much to say that we've edited out of thoughts for brevity. Here is Fitz’s response as spontaneously spoken on the podcast …
College Sportshoosiersportsreport.com

As NCAA waits to grant NIL rights, IU athletes run afoul of NIL rules

The NCAA has yet to act on granting student-athletes the right to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. In the meantime, student-athletes at Indiana are still finding themselves afoul of current ground rules. In a list of IU Athletics’ self-reported violations from April 1, 2020, to March 31,...
College Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

College athlete pay rules move forward

TALLAHASSEE — With a Florida law set to go into effect July 1 to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, the state university system’s Board of Governors has begun the process of adopting regulations to carry it out. The board on Tuesday agreed to begin...
College SportsPosted by
Audacy

University of Hartford to downgrade athletics to NCAA D-III

It turns out the University of Hartford's One Shining Moment was probably just that. Weeks after the Hawks' first appearance in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, the entire university athletic department seems destined for non-scholarship Division III. The university announced Thursday night that its Board of Regents had...
College SportsWUSA

Independent group sends report to NCAA and universities in hopes to achieve equity for Black college athletes

WASHINGTON — The Knight Commission has a plan to create Racial Equity for Black college Athletes, according to a news release from the commission. The task force commission is releasing a report calling on universities, athletics conferences, the College Football Playoff (CFP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to take decisive action to address systemic policies and practices that create barriers to the success of Black college athletes.
College SportsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Key lawmaker: If NCAA doesn’t allow athletes to take pay, Legislature will act next year

If the NCAA fails to allow college athletes to make money on their own name and image this summer, Iowa lawmakers will push their own legislation again next year, a key lawmaker said.  NCAA President Mark Emmert enlivened the debate in the past week when he told the New York Times he would recommend that […] The post Key lawmaker: If NCAA doesn’t allow athletes to take pay, Legislature will act next year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
College Sportsbluegoldnews.com

Women’s NCAA Hoops Proposed Rule Changes Differ From Men’s

Proposed rule changes for the 2021-22 NCAA women’s basketball season have some items in common with those put up for approval on the men’s side, but there are a couple of differences – and one omission – that will continue to keep the women’s rules a bit different from those of the men.
College SportsCBS Sports

NCAA rushing a name, image, likeness rule as its power over college athletics is quickly diminishing

NCAA president Mark Emmert once again sent college sports administrators scrambling over the weekend when he told the New York Times that he will recommend membership approve name, image and likeness legislation for college athletes before July 1. That's also the day NIL laws go into effect in five states setting off possible recruiting disparities and benefits for athletes beyond anything NCAA legislation has proposed.
NFLbluegoldnews.com

Colleges Must Adapt To The NCAA’s New Transfer Rules

The NCAA’s Division I Council set forth recently what many perceive to be a monster, voting to permanently allow all student-athletes the opportunity to transfer once in their college careers without having to sit out a year at their new school. Previously only those who played football, men’s basketball, women’s...
College SportsNorwalk Hour

How the NCAA's new transfer rules are changing recruiting and creating chaos in college basketball

There is havoc in men’s college basketball, a diaspora of players leaving programs that shows no sign of ending soon. Roughly one out of every three players who donned a uniform this past season has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. That’s over 1,600 players, enough to field about 120 teams, and some believe that number could still swell to double the total from a year ago when the portal had over 1,000 entrants for the first time.
College SportsCBS Sports

NCAA Council unlikely to recommend name, image, likeness rules as states' laws set to go into effect

The NCAA Council is not likely to recommend passage of formal name, image and likeness legislation this week at its upcoming meeting, sources told CBS Sports. This inaction would come just days after NCAA president Mark Emmert urged membership to pass such legislation by July 1 as pressure mounts nationally with NIL laws in six individual states going into effect on that date.