Hopkinton, MA

25 Investigates: New information from police reports details events before Mikayla Miller’s death

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 hours ago
HOPKINTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has uncovered new information into what may have happened to Mikayla Miller in the hours before her death.

The information comes from Hopkinton police reports which were exclusively reviewed by 25 Investigates and that have not been released to the public.

The police report includes interview accounts from those who were at the clubhouse at Mikayla Miller’s apartment, the night of April 17. The group includes a friend of Mikayla’s who arrived at the complex with four other teenagers. The friend says she met up at the game room of the complex to exchange personal items with Mikayla.

According to the document, after some time alone with Mikayla, the girl claims she was “shoved by Mikayla.” The friend then “… admitted to striking Mikayla in the face.” The report then states other teens come into the room, and one of the males “struck Mikayla in the face.”

According to the report, Mikayla then “…'lost it’ and started smashing her head on the pool table causing it to break.” The document goes on to say the group of five teens left the building and “… Mikayla took some glass planters from the game room and threw them at the car” that the teens left in.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says the investigation into the events surrounding Mikayla’s Death remains active and ongoing.

The Medical Examiner’s office has listed Mikayla’s manner of death as suicide.

Mikayla Miller’s family is pushing to an independent investigation into her death.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

