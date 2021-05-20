Utah members split as House votes to investigate Capitol siege; Romney backs it — with a caveat.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) today introduced the bicameral Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act of 2021, legislation to lock up 289,000 acres of land in Illinois and make it part of the National Wilderness Preservation System. The bill comes in response to legislation introduced by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) this week that betrays an agreement to designate nearly one million acres in Emery County for multiple use, which was made as part of the Natural Resources Management Act, the public lands package signed into law in 2019. Senator Romney and former Congressman Rob Bishop (R-UT) first introduced the Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act last Congress. “Senators in the East shouldn’t be telling people in the West what to do with our land,” Senator Romney said. “If wilderness is so important to Senator Durbin, he doesn’t need to go all the way to Utah to designate it. Our bill would designate the 289,000 acres of national forest in Illinois as wilderness so he can save himself a trip across the country and enjoy the wilderness in his own backyard. So long as Senator Durbin continues to introduce his bill, we will continue to introduce ours.”