newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah members split as House votes to investigate Capitol siege; Romney backs it — with a caveat.

By Matt Canham
Salt Lake Tribune
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House passed legislation Wednesday creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol — despite growing criticism from Republicans. GOP leaders in the House and Senate, siding with former President Donald Trump, oppose the study, while Utah’s four House members were split. Reps....

www.sltrib.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#The Senate#Gop Leaders#Gop Support#The Salt Lake Tribune#Cnn#The Electoral College#The Justice Department#Sen Mitt Romney#Congressional Democrats#Democrat Joe Biden#Bipartisan Support#President Trump#Legislation#Democratic Motivations#Reps John Curtis#Sen Lisa Murkowski#Reps Chris Stewart#D N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicscrowrivermedia.com

COMMENTARY: The GOP takeover

It makes a difference whether it's a politician or if it's a TV personality who makes a "stupid mistake" and says something over an open mic. If a TV personality does it, it really is a "stupid mistake." The politician claims it was unintentional, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did before he appeared on "Fox and Friends" recently. But you can bet he knew the microphone was live as he blurted: "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence."
U.S. Politicshngnews.com

The GOP takeover

It makes a difference whether it's a politician or if it's a TV personality who makes a "stupid mistake" and says something over an open mic. If a TV personality does it, it really is a "stupid mistake." The politician claims it was unintentional, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did before he appeared on "Fox and Friends" recently. But you can bet he knew the microphone was live as he blurted: "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence."
POTUSWashington Post

The misguided identity politics of the anti-Trump Republicans

It’s good that Republicans such as former president George W. Bush, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) have made clear that they oppose former president Donald Trump because of his anti-democratic and racist behavior. But their warnings about the danger of Trump-style politics to American democracy aren’t being matched with commensurate actions.
Congress & Courtsutahpolicy.com

Romney, Curtis Condemn Attempted Land Grab

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) today introduced the bicameral Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act of 2021, legislation to lock up 289,000 acres of land in Illinois and make it part of the National Wilderness Preservation System. The bill comes in response to legislation introduced by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) this week that betrays an agreement to designate nearly one million acres in Emery County for multiple use, which was made as part of the Natural Resources Management Act, the public lands package signed into law in 2019. Senator Romney and former Congressman Rob Bishop (R-UT) first introduced the Shawnee Wilderness Area Designation Act last Congress. “Senators in the East shouldn’t be telling people in the West what to do with our land,” Senator Romney said. “If wilderness is so important to Senator Durbin, he doesn’t need to go all the way to Utah to designate it. Our bill would designate the 289,000 acres of national forest in Illinois as wilderness so he can save himself a trip across the country and enjoy the wilderness in his own backyard. So long as Senator Durbin continues to introduce his bill, we will continue to introduce ours.”
Hamilton County, NYadirondackalmanack.com

OPINION: For Elise Stefanik, Lying Pays Off

In the days before the riots at our nation’s Capital that temporarily stopped certification of Joe Biden’s election as President, I wrote a. piece for the Almanack detailing all the ways that our Adirondack and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik had lied to her constituents about the 2020 election. Then, after the rioters were cleared from the Capitol on January 6th, which included dead bodies, Elise Stefanik took to the floor of the House of Representatives and lied some more.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

New GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik says the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit as Trump allies pour millions into recount

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republicans' new GOP conference chair, said the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit, as allies of former President Donald Trump pour millions into the recount. 'The Biden Department of Justice is trying to block that audit. That is unconstitutional, from my...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
ProtestsMSNBC

Republicans who defended Jan. 6 rioters as victims face backlash

Even those who've come to expect the worst from congressional Republicans were taken aback last week during a House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It was at the hearing that several GOP members characterized the violent insurrectionists as, of all things, victims. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.),...