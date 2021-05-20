newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sisolak hopes legislature passes bill to upgrade DETR system

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnFMb_0a5AXUD800

Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the following statement in regards to Assembly Bill 484 , which would allocate federal money to the Employment Security Division of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) for an upgrade to the unemployment insurance system.

“Throughout the pandemic, the employees at Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) have worked to connect eligible Nevadans to their benefits amidst historic claim levels and an unprecedented strain on the antiquated unemployment insurance (UI) system. That’s why during my State of the State address and in the Every Nevadan Recovery Framework , I made it a top priority to modernize DETR'S UI system so our State has the proper tools to get benefits out the door quickly and detect and prevent fraud.

Assembly Bill 484 would utilize eligible federal dollars to help give DETR the system they need to properly serve Nevadans during the good times and the hardest times. I look forward to the passage of this critical legislation that will create a more resilient Nevada for our residents and I thank the Legislature for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.”

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Unemployment Insurance#State Benefits#State Department#Assembly#Ui#Detr#Legislation#Eligible Federal Dollars#Eligible Nevadans#Federal Money#Fraud#Top Priority#Historic Claim Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Gallatin County, MTFairfield Sun Times

Gallatin County COVID-19 business, mask rules expire soon. A bill that passed the Legislature may make them unenforceable.

The end of COVID-19 related regulations in Gallatin County for businesses and public gatherings and face masks is expected to approach in the coming weeks. Due to an expected change in state law, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health did not vote during a meeting Wednesday on measures related to the face mask rule or reopening guidelines that guided operations at businesses.
Tallahassee, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

DeSantis signs bills to upgrade unemployment system, regulate sale of e-cigarettes

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 15 bills, including measures that will help upgrade Florida’s much-maligned unemployment system, regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes and limit contributions to political committees supporting ballot initiatives. Lawmakers passed the bills during the legislative session that ended last week, and DeSantis’ office...
Las Vegas, NVculinaryunion226.org

Union praises efforts to vaccinate state’s minorities, Sisolak’s role

Culinary Union leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline on Thursday praised the vaccination efforts for Nevada’s minority communities, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s role in making it happen. A statement issued by the union detailed efforts to reach Black and brown communities of color — groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the...
PoliticsPLANetizen

Bill Requiring Zero-Emissions Car Sales by 2035 Passes New York Legislature

If signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, a bill passed by the New York state legislature would "require all sales of new passenger cars and trucks in the state be zero emission by 2035," reports Robert Walton in Smart Cities Dive. The legislation includes the same requirement for medium and heavy-duty trucks by 2045.
Minnesota Statewnax.com

LSP Wants Minnesota Legislature To Pass Soil Health Bills

Minnesota Land Stewardship Project members want state lawmakers to approve a pair of bills to help producers achieve soil health goals. LSP Policy Program Organizer Amanda Koehler says two measures in the House contained important soil health provisions while the Senate did not. She says they want the conference committee to include those provisions in a final bill and pass it.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak: Nevada needs to get 'back to baseline' in economic recovery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak discussed the state's economic recovery on Wednesday morning. The remarks came after the Nevada Legislature held the 2021 Economic Forum Tuesday. The forum's revised two-year revenue estimate was $586.2 million more that the forum projected in Dec. 2020. Gov. Sisolak said the...
Healthbizjournals

Alabama Legislature passes medical marijuana bill

The Alabama Legislature on Thursday passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill, which passed the Alabama House by a 68 to 34 vote after lengthy debate, now heads to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who could sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill earlier in the session and concurred with amendments on Thursday.
Educationwibwnewsnow.com

School Funding Passes Legislature

Kansas legislators easily approved a bipartisan measure boosting education spending to what was touted as full funding for public schools while also making more students eligible for private school scholarships. The Senate approved the measure, 35-4, and the House passed it, 107-9, sending the package of dollars and policy changes...
Las Vegas, NVnevadacurrent.com

Senate committee sponsors Sisolak’s Blockchains study bill

Painted Rock Smart City will just be Painted Rock Smart Study, for now. A Senate committee on Thursday introduced a resolution to create a joint special committee to analyze and explore the concept of allowing private companies to establish a new form of government in undeveloped areas of Nevada. Democratic...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Rosy forecasts give Nevada legislators more money to budget

CARSON CITY — Widespread vaccine distribution and federal coronavirus relief money have set Nevada on a path toward a quicker-than-expected economic recovery, analysts said Tuesday. The five members of the state Economic Forum approved projections that suggest the return of tourists to the casinos and resorts that power Nevada’s economy...
Nevada StateLynchburg News and Advance

Governor to have Nevada COVID-19 task force step back June 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday the panel he appointed to oversee Nevada’s coronavirus pandemic response won’t meet regularly after June 1, the date he has set for lifting coronavirus mitigation restrictions except mask mandates. Caleb Cage also will step down as COVID-19 response director and...
Businesspvtimes.com

Sisolak provides update on state’s economic recovery

Buoyed by a new revenue forecast that projects a state windfall of more than half a billion dollars, Gov. Steve Sisolak used a sparing video address Wednesday to tout efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts and said he was committed to using the money to transform the state and address “systemic issues.”
Politicsnevadacurrent.com

Governor on budget: ‘We need to bring our state back to baseline’

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday said he is “committed to changing systemic issues that make Nevada the hardest hit state in the nation when there’s an economic downturn.”. The first-term Democratic governor’s comments came via a live-streamed address on YouTube the day after the Economic Forum updated the state’s official...
Tennessee Statewknofm.org

Tennessee Legislature Adjourns After Passing A Final Flurry Of Bills

Tennessee’s General Assembly passed several last-minute measures on Wednesday night before adjourning for the year. The measures touch high-interest subjects, including unemployment, constitutional challenges to state laws and the lessons taught in public schools. The legislature’s final acts of the year included:. slashing the number of weeks that unemployed Tennesseans...
PoliticsPost-Journal

‘Wandering Cop’ Bill Introduced In Legislature

State legislators want to make it harder for bad police officers to get a job in another police department in New York state. Assemblyman Phil Ramos, D-Brentwood, and Sen. Brian Benjamin, D-New York City, have introduced A.7284/S.6489, titled the “Wandering Officers Act.”. The legislation would prohibit provisional or permanent hiring...
Kansas City, MOkjluradio.com

Legislature passes bill banning police chokeholds on to Governor -- with controversy

The Missouri House sends Governor Mike Parson a criminal justice bill that bans police chokeholds – but includes other provisions that are coming under attack. The House approved SB 53 Thursday, one day after the Senate did. In addition to banning chokeholds except in cases of self-defense, the bill also makes pointing a laser pointer at a police officer a misdemeanor. And stiffer penalties would be enacted against protestors blocking a roadway … the third offense would result in a felony charge.
Politicsthenevadaindependent.com

Sisolak's Innovation Zone concept, repackaged as a study, gets first public hearing — without its original backer

The front of the office building for Blockchains, a company that purchased about 67,000 acres of land in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in January. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent). Labor unions and blockchains advocates testified Tuesday in support of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request that the Legislature form a joint special committee...
Personal Financekttn.com

Audio: Missouri Legislature passes private schooling tax credit bill

The Missouri Legislature has passed a private schooling tax credit bill. The measure would let donors provide scholarships to students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school. In return, they would get state tax credits. Senator Andrew Koenig of eastern Missouri’s Manchester carried the House bill that would prioritize special needs students and those who qualify for free and reduce price school meals.