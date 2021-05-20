newsbreak-logo
Dakota County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dakota; Scott A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lakeville, or 16 miles north of Northfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eagan, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Savage, Prior Lake and Lakeville Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
Anoka County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Faribault by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dakota County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Anoka County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Anoka, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Goodhue, Kandiyohi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anoka; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Goodhue; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.