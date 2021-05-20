Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dakota; Scott A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lakeville, or 16 miles north of Northfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eagan, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Savage, Prior Lake and Lakeville Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN