Verified Weight Loss Results With Prolon Fast

When we published the article The Key to Weight Loss and Longevity on April 14th of this year, I knew there would be a lot of skeptics. I would have been skeptical myself if I hadn’t known about the University of Southern California Longevity Institute in L.A. for a number of years. I knew their work and I also knew that the scientists were so sure of their discoveries that they applied for numerous patents around their findings. The whole idea around ‘fasting with food’ is such a novel idea that I sensed they had hit upon something that would be a game-changer in the weight loss world. What is really interesting though is that weight loss is really a by-product of the Prolon program that was developed to increase longevity. Their research found that multiple cycles support cell rejuvenation for healthy aging. Something we all are in favor of by this stage of life!