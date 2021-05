We want to know - what are some key insights that you’ve gained from this school year that you think we should integrate into the future?. On Tuesday, May 18 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Superintendent John Spieser will host the next “Live Chat with the Superintendent” event on Facebook. He will answer submitted questions first and then open the floor for live questions toward the end of the hour. To participate, please provide your questions or comments using Thought Exchange.