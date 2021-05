This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Tien Pham was recently deported to Vietnam, a country that he fled as a young teenager after growing up during the aftermath of the Vietnam war. By 1996, his family had made it to California as refugees, but Pham struggled to adapt. In his low-income neighborhood in San Jose, he got wrapped up in local street gangs. Pham was arrested in 2000 at 17 years old and sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was granted parole last June. But immediately upon his release, Pham was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention and then deported. The Guardian.