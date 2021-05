(WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes, ranked sixth in Class 5A by Maxpreps, were upset in Thursday’s home region quarterfinal game, falling to Matanzas, 1-0. The only run of the game scored on an RBI double by the Pirates’ Alyssa Payne in the third inning. Emma Wood collected the game-ending strikeout for Matanzas when the Hurricanes had the tying run on second base. GHS ends its season 18-7 overall.