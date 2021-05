The world as we know is ever-changing. We don’t always like changes but sometimes change is good especially if it results in good sleep and satisfying rest. Rest and rejuvenation take new shape as British Airways installs sleep pods in First Lounge and Concorde Room at Heathrow Terminal 5 from this Monday. These ‘sleep pods’ will also find a place in the first-class lounges at New York JFK. The sleep pods are the product of Rest Works and this new area of comfort has been dubbed ‘Forty Winks’ replacing the old and largely unused workstation wing of the First Lounge. Not only is the pod uber comfortable, but they are also private (no drool spotting possible) with the presence of a privacy screen and recline into a ‘zero gravity position’. The Sleep Pods would come with ‘a full concierge service’ which makes hot towels and wake-up drinks available for those using the service. Each pod also has two internal compartments for stowing travel wallets, smartphones, and the likes.