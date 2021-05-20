newsbreak-logo
Many businesses dropping mask requirements after state lifts mandate

By Lauren Andrego
KEYC
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The statewide mask mandate has been gone for six days. And for many stores and restaurants across southern Minnesota, it’s business as usual. “A lot of people have been obviously very excited,” Isaiah Pitchford, general manager at The 507, said. “Regardless of how you feel politically about it, I think, in general, because it’s been going on for so long, everyone’s been looking at it like an end of the tunnel type of thing.”

