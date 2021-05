New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers 5/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New Jersey Devils will meet with the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action in Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Devils are heading here after their last game against the Islanders. The Devils were defeated by a score of 5-1 in the game. The Devils improved to 19-29-7 on the season after playing the Islanders. Coming into this game, the Devils have a 15.3 percent power-play conversion rate. The Devils’ penalty kill is currently killing 70.8 percent of power plays. New Jersey is 7th at 19-29 in the NL East Division.