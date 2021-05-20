newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

Several protesters arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night

By Dave Jordan
WITN
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Several people were arrested following protests in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, a day after the district attorney said the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies was justified. WITN saw at least eight arrests. One person was arrested after getting on top of...

