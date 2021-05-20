newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tale Of Us' Matteo Milleri launches new solo project, Anyma, announcing three EPs and a debut album

ra.co
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMatteo Milleri, one half of Tale Of Us, is exploring the world of immersive reality with his new solo project, Anyma. The live-focused project is described as a "self-generated consciousness... blurring the lines between physical and digital worlds through state-of-the-art technology, music production and design," according to the press release. As Anyma, Milleri will put out three EPs and an album over a year. First up is Sentient, a 12-inch due on June 4th via Afterlife, the label and party established by Tale Of Us in 2016. That will be followed by two more EPs, Claire and Running, and finally, an LP called Genesys. Each of these records will be accompanied by music videos and NFT digital-art pieces. "Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness," Milleri explained in a statement. "Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: Genesys."

ra.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#World Music#Project Music#Music Production#New Music#Launches#Genesys#Beatport#Tale#Worlds#Music Videos#Immersive Reality#Snippets#Design#Feat#Afterlife#Fragments#Nft Digital Art Pieces#Omnia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Shanique Marie announces debut album, ‘Gigi’s House’ on Equiknoxx Music

Shanique Marie has announced details of her upcoming debut album. The Jamaican vocalist, who is part of Kingston collective, production house and label Equiknoxx, will release the eight-track 'Gigi's House' on 16th June. Featuring collaborations and production contributions from labelmates Exile Di Brave, Gavsborg and Swing Ting, among others, the album comes off the back of singles including 'Freak' and 'Lifey/Movers', Marie's collaborative two-track EP with Finn on Local Action.
Musicwfpk.org

Joan Armatrading announces new album, shares “Already There”

Considering her nearly five-decade career Joan Armatrading is appallingly underrated here in the U.S. But hopefully the British singer-songwriter will gain some new fans (and no doubt please her die-hards) with her forthcoming release!. Consequences hits streaming services June 18th, with physical copies arriving August 13th. Our first taste of...
Science1029thebuzz.com

Modest Mouse Announces New Album ‘The Golden Casket’

Returning with their first new album in six years, Modest Mouse will release their anxiously awaited seventh full-length, The Golden Casket, on June 25 via Epic Records. Pre-order/Pre-save The Golden Casket HERE. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band has shared the first single off the release, the anthemic “We Are...
Musicourculturemag.com

Justice’s Gaspard Augé Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song ‘Hey!’

Gaspard Augé – one-half of the French electronic duo Justice – has announced his debut solo album. It’s called Escapades and it arrives June 25 via Genesis/Ed Banger Records/Because Music. Augé has also shared a new track from the record, following the previously released ‘Force Majeure’. Check out ‘Hey!’ below, along with the album’s cover artwork and tracklist.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Anathema's Daniel Cavanagh announces new solo album

Anathema guitarist Daniel Cavanagh has announced that he's working on a new solo album. Entitled Cellar Door, Cavanagh revealed the album title and what seems like the artwork on a rare post on the Anathema Facebook page yesterday. You can see the proposed album artwork below. A brief statement said:...
Musicearmilk.com

Cmagic5 is 'Ready to Run' in empowering new debut album

Canadian electro-pop artist Cmagic5 has just unveiled her debut album . The nine-track release touches on the everyday emotions of going through early adulthood, giving an honest look into the life of a rising teen star. Through storytelling lyrics and her bright, animated sounds, the artist paints a colorful picture, transporting us to a magical world that brings to mind Dr. Seuss meets Euphoria. Innocent, raw, and carefree, Cmagic5 doesn’t hold back in the new album, giving her all and opening about relatable themes from self-love, self-worth and motivation.
Musicreaddork.com

De’Wayne has announced his debut album with new pop-punk hit, ‘Stains’

De’Wayne has announced his debut album, ‘Stains’. The alt-pop-punk’s first full-length will arrive on 18th June via Hopeless Records, preceded by the title-track along with a video by animator/designer, Ainissa V. “Every song on this record is urgent because it has to be,” he says. “I want to put out...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'. The record is due for release on 18th June via Rude Records, preceded by the single 'btw i adore you'. "'btw! i adore u' is a song that came about so quickly for us," the band explain, "it combines our love for pop music and heavy music in a ways that we’ve wanted to by putting no limitations on anything, an “anything goes” thought process was behind it. We grew up with the sounds of very early 2000’s style of production and melody so to reference that in the track was really fun too."
Musicenigmaonline.com

Kali Releases Debut EP

Today, 16-year-old artist Kali, full name Kali Flanagan, releases her debut EP Circles out now via Nettwerk. The project, which includes her previously-released singles “I Just Wanna” “Lucy,” and the lush “Back to the Start,” chronicles the cyclical nature of a relationship from start to finish, embodying the entire spectrum of emotions along the way. Along with the project, Kali is sharing a manic new visual for “Too Tired,” directed by Zealand Yancy that mirrors the frenetic energy of the new track.
Musicthis song is sick

MEMBA Unveil ‘PHASES’ Project with New Hard Hitting EP

MEMBA are on new a mission to clearly define each and every side of their forward-thinking sound. The NYC-based duo are doing this through a new project called PHASES, which will be a series of four different EPs that will release every full moon from April to July. The series began with their lead single “Trenches” a couple weeks ago, and today they share the first of the four EPs, PHASE 1.
Musictreblezine.com

Wild Pink announce new EP, 3 Songs

Wild Pink has announced a new EP. Following the release of A Billion Little Lights earlier this year, and the recent 6 Cover Songs EP, the New York band has announced 3 Songs, which will be released on June 25 via Royal Mountain. Just like its title says, the new EP features three new songs. The group has shared one of them, “Ohio,” which features Samia. Check it out below.
Entertainmentdjmag.com

Don Zilla announces debut album, ‘Ekizikiza Mubwengula’, on Hakuna Kulala

Don Zilla has announced his debut solo album. The Ugandan producer, who is a resident with Kampala's Nyege Nyege collective and manager of the city's Boutiq Studios, will release his debut album via Ugandan underground imprint, Hakuna Kulala, in June this year, following his two-track debut 'From the Cave to the World' EP on the label in 2019.
WorldNME

B.I announces debut solo album, reveals release date of first single

South-Korean artist Kim Han-bin, better known as B.I, has announced his first-ever studio album, due out next month. On May 7, the K-pop idol revealed his as-yet-untitled record through his own agency, 131 Label. The full-length album is set to drop on June 1 and will be preceded by a new “global single”, which drops on May 14.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sarah Neufeld of Arcade Fire on Her New Solo Album “Detritus”

This is a new season for Sarah Neufeld in every imaginable way. As the hold of a global pandemic slowly loosens its grip, life for the talented artist and composer is slower and perhaps more substantive. And the music is only partly to blame. As spring is here and the...