Three Mendocino College students awarded Natural Science Scholarships

Thank you all for the support and help with establishing our pantry at Fort Bragg High School. We are starting work on our next big project. We will be hosting a back-to-school fair on August 11. The goal is to get students the things they need before school starts so that they can start school feeling confident and prepared. The tentative plan is to host the event in the stadium parking lot with “stations” for students to shop for what they need. We would also like to have information tables for local organizations to share the resources they offer. If your organization would be interested in hosting an information table please let me know. For a list of needed items, contact ktichinin@fbusd.us.