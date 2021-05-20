Research on Bizarre Rodent Genetics Solves a Mystery – And Then Things Got Even Stranger
Open up Scott Roy’s Twitter bio and you’ll see a simple but revealing sentence: “The more I learn the more I’m confused.” Now the rest of the scientific world can share in his confusion. The San Francisco State University associate professor of Biology’s most recent research, published earlier this month in one of the scientific world’s most prestigious journals, catalogues a strange and confounding system of genes in a tiny rodent that scientists have ignored for decades.scitechdaily.com