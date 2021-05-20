Targeted Body Care Brands

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMost body care products on the market are designed to be moisturizing, hygiene-boosting or helpful for hair removal but Soft Services is a new brand that's going above and beyond to deliver "solutions where there are none." The brand aims to address concerns like keratosis pilaris, discoloration and body acne, and its first launch focuses on products with smoothing properties.

