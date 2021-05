DULUTH — Dicky Pride’s best round of the week may have come three days before the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The 51-year-old shot 4-under-par 68 to win the PGA Tour Champions’ event’s Monday Qualifier, which was played Tuesday at one of metro Atlanta’s most challenging golf courses, Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek. He needed a low score there just to make it into the field at TPC Sugarloaf.