Star Wars Day (May the 4th) may be behind us, but one of the best Star Wars deals we've seen all week has popped up two days later. Today at Amazon, you can save up to $40 on Star Wars-themed Instant Pots, including a particularly adorable design with Baby Yoda (aka Grogu, aka The Child). The six-quart Baby Yoda Instant Pot Duo is on sale for $60 (down from $100) today, matching its lowest price ever on Amazon. This is also just a great deal on an Instant Pot in general, as the same non-Star Wars model usually goes for around $89. And if you're not crazy about Baby Yoda like the rest of the world, there are other Star Wars designs on sale as well--you can snag a mini white BB-8 Instant Pot for $60 and a sleek Stormtrooper design for $70. These deals weren't available earlier this week for Star Wars Day, and there's no telling how long they'll stick around.