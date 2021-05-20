newsbreak-logo
Ukiah, CA

UHS Summer Academy for incoming 9th graders now accepting applications

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2025: You’re about to be a high schooler,and Wildcat Nation’s Summer Academy program is here to help freshmen succeed and get excited about being in high school!. (Ukiah, California, 5/18/2021) Ukiah High’s Summer Academy program, designed to prepare incoming 9th graders for success as a member of WildcatNation, is now accepting applicants. The application can be accessed on the Ukiah High website and the Ukiah Unified School District Facebook page.

