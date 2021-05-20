UHS Summer Academy for incoming 9th graders now accepting applications

Our family has always been a fan of UUSD football games. Long before our children were high school age, we would attend the games. It was the thing to do in small town Ukiah on a Friday night. Witnessing the enthusiasm by students and parents when we first moved here made us feel a part of our new community. Getting hot chocolate and snacks at the Lions Club Snack Bar was a part of the evening’s enjoyment. Then there were the half time activities which were always special. Watching the band march in and enjoying their music under the direction of Roland Nielson was a great addition to the entertainment of the football game. Then as our children and our grandchildren got older and participated in many sports, we added baseball, soccer, swimming, wrestling, track and basketball to the sports events and tournaments we attended.