PSA: Amazon Sidewalk Rolls Out June 8th

Amazon and CareBand embark on a new Sidewalk pilot program to support people living with dementia. Today we're excited to announce new features for Amazon Sidewalk, the neighborhood network designed to make your devices work better both inside and outside your home. First, Tile will join Sidewalk to help you find your lost items, and Level will work with Sidewalk to conveniently control your smart locks from anywhere in the world. Second, we're introducing a new pilot program with CareBand, a company that has created a wearable technology designed to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and provide peace of mind for families. Finally, we're expanding Sidewalk support to compatible Echo devices in the U.S. starting June 8 so you can use Sidewalk for simplified new device setup and faster network reconnections.