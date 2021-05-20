newsbreak-logo
PSA: Amazon Sidewalk Rolls Out June 8th

By Kristina Panos
hackaday.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you own any Amazon surveillance devices or not, we know how much you value your privacy. So consider this your friendly reminder that Amazon Sidewalk is going live in a few weeks, on June 8th. A rather long list of devices have this setting enabled by default, so if you haven’t done so already, here’s how to turn it off.

