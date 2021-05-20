newsbreak-logo
UFC

UFC Vegas 27: Predicting the Fight of the Night

By Jordan Lopez
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 27: Predicting who will be receiving the Fight of the Night bonus Saturday night. The UFC is back in action again this weekend at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 27 in Las Vegas, NV. This card headlines the third and fourth ranked contender in the bantamweight division as Rob Font hopes to claim a victory over former champion Cody Garbrandt. Font is on a three-fight winning streak as he recently defeated former title challanger Marlon Moraes. On the flip side, Garbrandt is coming off a highlight reel finish over Raphael Assuncao as he won at the end of the second round via KO. This bout will be a five-round main event and one of them can be in a real good spot for a chance at gold in the near future.

