Corpus Christi, TX

Troubled spots in Corpus Christi known for flooding are on the city's radar

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 6 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the heavy rains Wednesday, the city has opened it's Emergency Operations Center. We talked with the Interim Police Chief David Blackmon about the areas the city is watching for problems. "We're monitoring our problem areas along SPID, those areas that typically flood so if...

