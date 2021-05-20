Troubled spots in Corpus Christi known for flooding are on the city's radar

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.