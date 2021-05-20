newsbreak-logo
GOVERNOR CALLS TAX BILL A WIN FOR IOWANS

KBOE Radio
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans have sent the governor a tax plan that ensures another round of income tax cuts go into effect in 2023. It gets rid of the state inheritance tax AND it shifts the responsibility for funding for mental health services from counties to the state. Representative Dustin Hite, a Republican from New Sharon, says that shift eliminates a property tax levy that has supported the mental health system. “That right there is something that I think we can all go home with and say: ‘This is something we’ve done for you.’ We’ve eliminated that burden on the Iowa property taxpayers.”

