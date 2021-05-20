CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
A Marion County resident is among seven Iowans reported to have died Wednesday (5/19) from coronavirus. That raises the state’s death total from the pandemic to 6013. The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported another 284 positive tests for COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the pandemic total to 369,921. Seven new positive tests were reported in Wapello County, four in Poweshiek County, three in both Jasper and Marion Counties, two in Keokuk, one new positive test in Monroe County and no new cases in Mahaska County.kboeradio.com