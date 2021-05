The Immortal Hulk, a series ComicBook.com has described as the ideal Marvel comic, is heading toward its conclusion. On Monday, Marvel Comics released a new teaser for Immortal Hulk #49, the penultimate issue of the critically-acclaimed series. Written by Al Ewing and drawn primarily by Joe Bennett with several stellar guest artists, The Immortal Hulk will conclude its character and mythology redefining run with Immortal Hulk #50 later this year. The end will tie together all of the new angles Ewing and company introduced into Bruce Banner's life, including the Green Door and what lies on the other side. Marvel Comics promises Immortal Hulk #49 will set the stage for a truly epic finish when it releases in August.