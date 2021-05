It was a tale of two rounds for Gregor Gillespie and Diego Ferreira at UFC on ESPN 24. That type of back-and-forth action earned the lightweight competitors “Fight of the Night” honors on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but Gillespie took home the entirety of the $100,000 bonus on account of Ferreira missing weight one day prior. While Ferreira got the better of his foe in the opening five minutes, it was Gillespie who had the last laugh, as his withering pace overwhelmed Ferreira to the tune of a TKO stoppage 4:51 into Round 2.