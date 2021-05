Helping Get Through COVID and Mental Health Struggles One Geek at A Time. Lehigh Valley, PA: When Kat Mahoney, Owner & Visionary Director of TheGeekGrid Studios formed the company, her goal was to bring awareness to Gamification, the art of learning through play. As a mom of three, two of which are diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum, and a Computer Science Video Game Major, Mrs. Mahoney was no stranger to how games could enhance learning in a way that standardized education could not touch.