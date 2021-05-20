newsbreak-logo
Democrats And Republicans Square Off Over House Mask Mandate

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over masks has returned to the House floor. As an increasing number of Republicans express frustration that they have to continue to wear masks on the floor of the chamber, a GOP-led resolution to change the House's guidance on masks was tabled on Wednesday evening. Their effort comes...

