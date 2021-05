Sandra Oh left her full time gig as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy behind way back at the end of Season 10. While her character (and not Oh) did make a brief appearance in the following season at Derek's funeral, and Cristina has been referred to several times on the series, Oh herself has never returned. This, of course, doesn't mean that fans are cool with not getting to see Meredith and her "person" on screen together again. While Oh knows we'll never see her on the show, she's very appreciative of her time on Grey's and being asked about when she'd be willing to return, and she revealed why.