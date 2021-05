If your prescription hasn't been working for you or your doctor plans to put you on a new medication, they'll often times give you a free sample of a medication to try it out without having to fully commit to ordering a full amount. But now, one type of a medication sample could be putting you at risk. Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk is recalling a number of samples of its insulin medication taken for diabetes, a condition that affects 34.2 million people across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Keep reading to learn what medicine samples you should not be using.