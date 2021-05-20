10 awesome COVID-19 vaccine card holder deals you can shop right now

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As of last week, most individuals over the age of 12 are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Whether you've already had your shot (and have the Band-Aid to prove it!) or you've seen your friends' and family members' records floating around on social media, you've probably become familiar with the 4-inch by 3-inch cards that mark the dates of your first and second shots. According to the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), you should keep it in case you need it for future use—so you'll likely want a vaccine card holder to store it in.

