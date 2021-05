NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Anna Bongini Wednesday went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Taconic softball team to a 14-2 win over Drury. NeVeah Smith went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Isabella MacDonald was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Rylee Paronto and Leena Schettini also had two hits apiece in the win.