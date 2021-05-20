newsbreak-logo
Harrisburg, PA

Legislature considers next moves

By JOHN FINNERTY CNHI State Reporter
The Herald
 5 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Republicans on Wednesday cheered the fact that voters approved two Constitutional changes limiting the governor’s emergency powers, while largely remaining coy about what they plan to do with their expanded authority. "I'm pleased they passed. I’m pleased we’ve reined in the governor’s authority. It’s sad that it took...

www.sharonherald.com
