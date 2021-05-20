Legislature considers next moves

HARRISBURG – Tomorrow is the PA primary. Pennsylvanians will be voting for judicial candidates, school board, municipal officials, and on four statewide ballot questions. PA Family Institute has surveyed the judicial candidates and a number of school board candidates across the state and are making those responses available to PA voters through their primary election voters guide. They also have information about the four ballot questions. There are also four special elections in different parts of the state. The May 18th primary is open to all registered voters to vote on the constitutional amendments and ballot questions; however, only those registered as Democrat or Republican may vote for candidates on the ballot in their respective parties. You can visit pafamilyvoter.com for all of the voter guide information.