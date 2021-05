Deydrion Marquise Pearson, 23, of Lincoln, will be spending the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder Friday morning. Pearson shot and killed Randy Milam, 51, at Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016. According to evidence read into the record Friday morning, Pearson told investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office that he had broken into the house armed with a gun while looking for something to steal.