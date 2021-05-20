When a Black homeowner concealed her race, she says her home's appraisal value more than doubled

INDIANAPOLIS — When Carlette Duffy had her Indianapolis home appraised as part of a refinance application last year, it kept getting valued much lower than she expected. Suspicious that her race may have played a role she ordered another appraisal, but this time concealed that she is Black by removing family photos and other items indicating her race from her home and asking a White friend to pose as her brother when meeting with the appraiser. The appraised value more than doubled during the third appraisal, leading Duffy to file a Fair Housing complaint against the lenders and appraisers she had worked with alleging racial discrimination.