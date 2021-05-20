Nina Turner on Health Equity, Poverty, and Medicare for All

Deer seeking shelter from the snow during the first day of the 81st session of the Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Much of us have spent the last year wanting to get back to “normal.” The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. The virus has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the U.S. alone. Shutdowns and social distancing have led to serious financial and social hardships for many. It makes sense that so many of us want to return to life like it was pre-COVID.