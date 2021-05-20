newsbreak-logo
Nina Turner on Health Equity, Poverty, and Medicare for All

Cover picture for the articleOn the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, Dan Skinner talks with former Ohio Senator Nina Turner about her run for U.S. Congress in the special election in the 11th Congressional district. The special election is being held to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Marcia Fudge, who was appointed by President Biden to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Sen. Turner talks with Dan about the importance of fighting for bold policy change in health care, especially Medicare for All, but also policy the can promote equity in poverty, housing, and environmental health.

