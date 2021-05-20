newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

When a Black homeowner concealed her race, she says her home's appraisal value more than doubled

By Anna Bahney, CNN Business
WYFF4.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — When Carlette Duffy had her Indianapolis home appraised as part of a refinance application last year, it kept getting valued much lower than she expected. Suspicious that her race may have played a role she ordered another appraisal, but this time concealed that she is Black by removing family photos and other items indicating her race from her home and asking a White friend to pose as her brother when meeting with the appraiser. The appraised value more than doubled during the third appraisal, leading Duffy to file a Fair Housing complaint against the lenders and appraisers she had worked with alleging racial discrimination.

www.wyff4.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Race#Housing Sales#Refinance#Hud#Black Neighborhoods#Cnn#Fair Housing Center#Fhcci#The Brookings Institute#Redfin#University Of Pittsburgh#University Of New Mexico#Appraisal Companies#Average Home Appraisals#Appraisers#Homeownership#Lenders#Neighborhood Impact#Appraising Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Indiana Ending Enhanced Pandemic Jobless Aid Next Month

Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Gov. Holcomb announces end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Indiana are coming to an end. On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that all federally funded unemployment insurance programs would end June 19. According to the announcement from the governor, these programs will come to an end:. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC),...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Franklin Electric Acquires Indy Water Treatment Company

FORT WAYNE - Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and Hellenbrand. The company manufactures...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County.
Marion County, INWISH-TV

Marion County neighborhood plans broad property-tax appeal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County assessor says an appeal process is in place for property-tax assessments, and about 50% of the appeals are granted — but property owners have to take the first step. Esperanza Alonzo has taken the first step and filed an appeal. She is also helping...