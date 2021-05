(KMJ) – A 62-year-old man is arrested early Sunday morning following a weekend clash with supporters of Palestine in North Fresno. Fresno Police believe Brian Lee Turner was the man caught on video rolling down his window and pepper spraying a group gathered at the corner of Blackstone and Nees Saturday night. A crowd, estimated at nearly 200, met there for a rally in support of Palestine. No injuries were reported and Turner was charged with suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical. His bail has been set at $150,000.