Mum's daycare lunchbox for her for her three-year-old sparks debate

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About five months ago, my 7-year-old threw her tablet against the wall after losing a game and it broke. She then brought it to me and said “Daddy, we have to go to the store for a new one.” I told her that she needed to save up her allowance for a new one. She gets paid by the chore, and it usually totals around $6 a week. I did this because I want her to appreciate her things and appreciate how hard it is to work to afford something. My wife, though, thinks she’s learned her lesson. She wants my daughter to be able to spend her money on other things and thinks that it’s our duty to provide her with things like technology. Because of this, she wants to surprise my daughter with a new tablet on her birthday in a month and put the money she’s saved in her savings account.