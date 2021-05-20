newsbreak-logo
Frankton and Alexandria set for third meeting of season

By Rob Hunt The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 11 hours ago
ANDERSON — The long-awaited and slightly overdue first sporting event to be played at Anderson High School’s new sports complex finally took place Wednesday as four tennis teams competed on the brand new 10-court facility for the first time in the opening round of Sectional 37.

In addition to the tennis players, a prolonged period of heat arrived for the first time this spring, and it took a toll.

The host Indians rolled to a 5-0 win over Elwood while Frankton outlasted the temperatures and its rival from Lapel with a 4-1 victory, securing a spot in Thursday’s semifinal round.

Anderson will face Anderson Prep, and Frankton will face reigning sectional champion Alexandria for the third time this year.

The Tigers won the first two meetings 4-1 and 3-2, and Frankton coach Alexys Rastetter expects another tight contest.

“I think that we’re ready to play, but (Alexandria) is always ready to play,” she said. “We’re ready, and we’ll give them a fight.”

First, the Eagles had to fight off a tough Lapel team as well as temperatures in the low 80s when the matches started. Unlike previous warm days, the hot temperatures stuck around throughout.

Frankton grabbed an early 2-0 lead as its doubles teams took charge early. Delaney Detling and Daija Kitchen defeated Gracie Lyons and Chloe Renihan 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Malaija Kitchen and Lauryn Bates rolled past Georgia Manning and Mariah Mason 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 2 position.

Frankton seemed to be in good position to put away the Bulldogs quickly as Abby Williams stormed past Bailey Baxter 6-0 in the first set of the No. 1 doubles match, a meeting that had been won by Baxter in the team’s previous encounter.

Williams approached the match with an improved mindset, allowing her to take charge early.

“It was more confidence. I came out pretty strong and confident this time,” she said. “I just kept getting my shots in, kept the ball in.”

Two courts away, Abby Hartley took the first set for Frankton 6-3 over Morgan Erwin in the No. 3 singles match, but in between the two Abbys, an Eagles teammate was struggling as much with the heat as with her opponent.

In the No. 2 singles match between Frankton’s Chainey Lowe and Lapel’s Kerith Renihan, Lowe was in distress multiple times. Overcome by the heat, she became ill and struggled at times to catch her breath. At one point, Williams and Baxter had to pause their match to make sure Lowe was OK to continue.

“There were a lot of things going on,” Williams said. “Chainey went and threw up, and I got distracted. So I had to get back my focus.”

Renihan won the first set 7-6 in a 7-3 tiebreak and led 4-3 in the second set before Lowe was finally forced to retire.

“She never gives up in general, so I think it was hard for her to pull herself out like that,” Rastetter said. “I think she’ll come back 10 times stronger tomorrow after some rest tonight.”

Hartley, meanwhile, needed a third set after Erwin took the second 6-4. After a service break, Hartley went on to take the third set 6-3 to clinch the win for Frankton.

Trying to stay cool was a tough chore for the players

“The break in between (the second and third sets) definitely helped a lot,” Hartley said. “I was starting to hyperventilate. I went over and used Chainey’s inhaler. It was just hot and humid, and I don’t like it.”

Williams fell behind Baxter 4-3 but came back with a service break and prevailed 7-5.

Anderson was in control of all its matches from the beginning. No. 1 singles player Jamison Geoffreys remained unbeaten in 17 matches with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kenzi Oyler. Geoffreys, ranked in the top 10 in the state, has dropped just six games all season and is focused on her own game, no matter the level of competition.

“She had a close match against Mount Vernon — 6-1, 6-3 — that girl could hit with her,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “When they hit a softer ball or not a deep penetrating shot, that’s when she steps in and takes care of it. She is focused on what she needs to get done.”

Samim Thorns won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Taylor Hawes, and Ramsey Proctor completed the singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kennedy Perrin — a match that featured several long points. Anderson’s No. 1 doubles team of Eliana Munoz and Patra Gomez avenged an earlier three-set loss to Olivia Smith and Hannah McCleery 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Pendergraph and Julia Quarrier knocked off Harli Evans and Addie Updegraff 6-3, 6-2.

Both semifinal pairings will be played Thursday at 5 p.m.

