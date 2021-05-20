For the Record: May 19, 2021

10:53 a.m. Wednesday: 400 block of 10th Street, Worthington, female who had fallen and had arm pain. WPD: motor vehicle crash, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Oxford Street. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office: 8:36 p.m. Sunday, Iowa 9 by the Iowa 60 southwest ramp. A 2015 GMC Terrain operated by Kathleen Marie VanMarel, 63, of Orange City, Iowa, was traveling south on the off ramp going toward Iowa 9. A 2007 Honda Odyssey operated by Pedro Castro Morales, 36, of Worthington, was eastbound on Iowa 9. The Terrain didn’t stop, and the Odyssey swerved but was unable to avoid the collision. The Terrain came to rest in the east ditch, and the Odyssey came to rest south of Iowa 9 on the southbound entrance ramp. All occupants were out of the Odyssey when it became engulfed in flames. VanMarel and Castro Morales were uninjured; a female passenger in the Odyssey was transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The Terrain received approximately $10,000 in damage, and the Odyssey received approximately $30,000 in damage. VanMarel was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way. The Sibley Fire Department assisted at the scene.