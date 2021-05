There are a ton of open-world games and in that barrage of titles that hit the marketplace every year, there are a few open-world RPGs that need to be picked up and enjoyed. If you’re going into 2021 with some extra time to sink hours into a big open-world RPG then we have a few titles worth looking into. In this list, we’re going to break it into some great already released and a bit more modern available open-world RPG titles you can play right now along with a few games we are personally interested in trying out when they launch hopefully before 2021 wraps. So whether you need something new to try out or something that will be coming out shortly, we have a good list of games to keep on your radar.