We are in the final month of the 87th Texas Legislative Session, the home stretch, and things are moving fast in Austin. Last week, the House debated and passed HB 570, the Rural Jobs Act, which I am proud to author. This bill creates an incentive for investment funds to invest in companies in rural Texas. There are several programs that attract businesses to Texas and encourage expansion, but the vast majority of those dollars go to investments in urban areas. HB 570 would provide badly needed capital for rural businesses and provide opportunities for growth which are currently not readily available in rural communities.